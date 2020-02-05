View this post on Instagram

Mental illness can be funny. And, when I say funny, I mean serious. How one day—even one hour—you can be doing great. Then the next, not so great. Although it’s important to share accomplishments and the pretty things that happen in our lives, it’s also important to share the not so awesome, the unfiltered moments. You’d think I’d be happy about a lot of the things I’m cookin up lately, and I am. Trust me when I tell you that I feel a pang of guilt, shame when I share these moments. Still. My periods have been very irregular since the book tour began. It hasn’t even came this month either. Someone asked me if I was under stress. Maybe, I replied. I do have a lot on my plate. Yesterday, this nasty feeling began in the pit of my stomach. That feeling of dread, despair. For my people who’ve experienced anxiety attacks, you know this feeling. Then the inability or motivation to do anything happens. Then the guilt from not producing happens. It’s a fucked cycle. That goes on and on and on. Woke up this morning with the same feeling of something bad happening. Everything I’ve worked for will perish. I’m anxious and antsy and tired at the same time. I’m a mess today. And, please don’t come at me with “think positively” or any other blanket statements that most slap on people with mental health issues. I’m sharing this because things can be going “well” but it doesn’t mean anxiety, depression or other diagnoses will just magically dissolve. You don’t owe people a happy/sane narrative. You don’t owe folks suffering in silence either. How are you doing mentally this week? Do you feel shame or fear when speaking about your own trials with mental health? Is this a cultural thing? Let’s chat. 📸 @moonreflectionsphotography MUA: @madinah_theskintherapist #newyorkblogger #psootd #plussize #instafashion #bodypositive #bgki #honormycurves #effyourbeautystandards #fatphobia #blackgirlswhoblog #fashion #londonblogger #psfashion #blackgirlmagic #muslimgirl #bodyconfidence #plusmodel #feminist #intersectionalfeminism #turbanista #bodydysmorphia #fatacceptance #selflove #goldenconfidence #modestfashion #ootd #editorial #mentalhealth #floral #hijab