Ramadan Mubarak my brothers and sisters. We are definitely in unprecedented times & currently in lockdown in the Uk. Not being able to connect at the musjid will be tough for all but in sha Allah it doesn’t stop us from connecting on that higher level with our creator. Let the month of fasting our bellies and filling our hearts with gratitude begin. #AlwaysAlhamdulillah 🤲🏽❤️