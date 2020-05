View this post on Instagram

I'm very excited to be a part of the #BandingTogether project with @Allure and @AnywearDesign. When you purchase one of my limited-edition face covering and hijab sets, @AnywearDesign will donate an adjustable headband, hijab set or medical hat to a doctor, nurse, or health care professional working tirelessly on the front line. Tap the link in my bio or swipe up in my story to learn more about this special cause.