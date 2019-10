View this post on Instagram

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم . Assalamualaikum Since I became interested in Islam, many things in my life have changed. Actually I am not fully prepared, but I will try to be a good Muslim step by step. Although I have previously sinned a lot, I want to repent my sins and stand in front of Allah. . Although I am not a born-Muslim, I know that Allah is always with me. Thanks to Him to give me the Signal and help me to recognize it.. Thanks to Him to show me the right path. . There is no God but Allah and Muhammad is His messenger. لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله