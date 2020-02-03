Linimasa media sosial Instagram jadi tempat berkumpulnya banyak sosok berpengaruh, atau biasa disebut influencer. Termasuk di dalamnya, para hijabers influencer.
Di antara begitu banyak hijabers influencer dari berbagai penjuru dunia, siapa-siapa saja sih yang sekiranya menginspirasi dan menarik untuk diikuti alias di-follow akun laman Instagramnya?
Penuh ide soal gaya tampilan hijab, inspirasi soal gaya hidup dan menampilkan gaya berbusana menarik ala hijabers dengan outfit-outfit mainstream.
Dilansir dari Aboutislam, Senin (3/2/2020), berikut 4 hijabers influencer yang bisa menginspirasimu.
1. Jasmine Fares
Selain selebgram, Jasmine juga aktif sebagai content creator dan vlogger. Di linimasa akun Instagram miliknya, perempuan yang berdomisili di Kanada ini kerap menampilkan ide berbusana yang enak dipandang meski banyak memainkan warna-warna netral.
2. Imane Asry
Melalui foto-foto OOTD yang ia unggah, Imane memperlihatkan dirinya begitu paham bagaimana caranya bergaya dengan konsep siluet dan boxy. Konsep gaya yang belum cukup banyak ditampilkan oleh para selebgram.